A police officer who was first at the scene of a violent attack on a child struggled through tears as she told a court of the moment she realised a neighbour who tried to intervene had been killed.

PC Chloe Ross arrived at a block of flats by herself, armed with just pepper spray and ready to "preserve life", unaware she was walking into a bloody scene.

In one of the flats, Kelvin Igweani, who played football in the lower German leagues, was holding a two-year-old boy hostage as he battered a neighbour who had tried to come to the child's rescue, an inquest heard.

The neighbour, 38-year-old highways officer Richard Woodcock, was killed at the scene in Milton Keynes.

Igweani was shot dead by police and the child, who had been critically injured, was rescued by officers and survived.

Richard Woodcock, the heroic neighbour who tried to rescue the two-year-old boy, was killed by Kelvin Igweani Credit: Thames Valley Police

PC Ross had been called to a domestic incident in the Two Mile Ash district of the city on the morning of 26 June, 2021.

She told jurors in the inquest into Igweani's death: “Our job is to preserve life, so I knew I needed to detain the male."

She continued: "I tried banging on the door, kicking the door, shouting.

"I had my [pepper spray] drawn in my right hand because I didn’t know what I was up against. He told me he was a big person inside. I'm not a big person at all so I already thought I was at a disadvantage."

She described hearing repeated groans and thuds inside a flat, while a woman continually screamed: "He's killing my baby."

At last, it went quiet she said.

Police at the scene of the deaths in Denmead, in the Two Mile Ash area of Milton Keynes. Credit: ITV News Anglia

When armed officers finally arrived, police were able to smash the door open.

PC Ross described seeing the colour in her colleague's faces drain. She said lots of shouting ensued as her colleagues tried to Taser Igweani and telling others to check on the welfare of a baby.

Then came the moment she saw Mr Woodcock's body.

PC Ross cried at the coroner's court as she recounted what she saw, saying there was a kettlebell next to him.

She told jurors: "I realised that the noise I'd been listening to when I'd arrived on scene was him [being beaten], that was what I'd been hearing. And I couldn't get the door down to prevent that."

PC Ross heard the four gunshots from armed officers. Two of those shots struck Igweani in the chest.

The toddler was then brought out by a colleague. PC Ross said she thought he was dead.

She said: "He looked lifeless and limp and I thought there's no way that baby's alive."

Police forensic officers at the scene in Denmead, Two Mile Ash, in Milton Keynes Credit: Bronwen Weatherby/PA

The two-year-old boy was taken to Milton Keynes hospital. Doctors at the time thought he would die, the coroner had previously told the inquest.

The jury was told that even after he was shot, Igweani was still resisting. He was punched in the face and head and subdued. Paramedics began CPR, but he died at the scene.

The medical cause of death for Igweani was a gunshot wound to the chest, jurors have been told.

The inquest, which is due to last three weeks, continues.

