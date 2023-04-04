The family of a serving police officer who was killed in a crash with a lorry have paid tribute to him as "a beautiful human being".

Sgt Russell Jones, an officer with Hertfordshire Police, was killed as he rode his motorbike in south Cambridgeshire on 28 March.

The 36-year-old was riding westbound on the A505 at Fowlmere when he crashed with a lorry coming in the opposite direction at about 12.35pm. A third vehicle, which had also been travelling westbound, was also involved.

Mr Jones, who was from Royston, died at the scene.

His family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sergeant Russell Jones 2383 on Tuesday 28 March.

“Russ was a beautiful human being, one of the best, who loved his job and believed in everything it stood for.

“Russ was, and always will be, a devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend.

"And the hole he has left in all of our hearts will forever be there."

