Police are appealing after swans' eggs were smashed by a group of youths.

Officers said the attack on the nest happened in King's Lynn in Norfolk, where a group of youngsters were seen throwing the eggs.

It is a criminal offence to interfere with swans in any way, and it is illegal to be in possession of any wild bird eggs.

King's Lynn Police are now appealing for anyone who saw the incident in Mellisham Walk at around 5pm on 20 March to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or online.

