The mother of a 12-year-old boy who was at the centre of a legal battle over his life support says she is still pursuing "justice" nearly a year after his fatal accident.

Hollie Dance found Archie Battersbee unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on 7 April 2022.

The youngster suffered brain damage and died in August after a High Court judge ruled that ending life support treatment was in his best interests.

Ms Dance, who failed to persuade appeal judges to overturn the ruling, has asked the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities to consider Archie’s case.

She has complained that his rights as a disabled person were violated.

Ms Dance speaking to reporters after the conclusion of the inquest into Archie's death. Credit: PA

Campaign group Christian Concern, which is supporting Ms Dance, said on Wednesday that the committee had been in touch to say it would consider her “complaint”.

“Nothing can now bring Archie back,” said Ms Dance.

“But I am determined to continue to pursue justice for him and to hold the UK government properly accountable.”

A coroner ruled in February, following an inquest, that Archie Battersbee died accidentally as a result of a “prank or experiment” which went wrong.

