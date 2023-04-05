A father has admitted murdering his wife and two children at home just days before Christmas.

Saju Chelavalel killed his wife Anju Ashok and strangled their children Jeeva Saju, six, and his four-year-old sister Janvi Saju in Kettering in Northamptonshire on 15 December.

He pleaded guilty to three counts of murder at Northampton Crown Court on Wednesday.

The brother and sister were discovered alongside the body of their mother in a flat in Petherton Court.

Assisted by an interpreter in the dock, Chelavalel answered “guilty” to two of the counts he faced, but in relation to the charge of murdering Jeeva he replied: “I don’t know what happened to the children, but I plead guilty.”

Ms Ashok died from asphyxia and the two children died of strangulation, post-mortem examinations concluded.

The two children were taken to Kettering General Hospital, where their mother worked, but they died in hospital.

Ms Ashok had been working as a staff nurse at Kettering General Hospital since 2021.

Following her death, colleagues from the hospital visited the scene to lay flowers, describing Ms Ashok as "calm and collected", caring and hard-working.

Her friend Jismi Chacko said: "I know that she's gone from our side but she's not gone from our hearts. She will be there forever.

"We are all in real shock, and we can't imagine working without her. It's sad for us."

Adjourning the case until 3July, Judge David Herbert KC said: “There can only be one sentence in law, namely a life sentence, but the judge dealing with your case on that day will have to set the appropriate minimum term.”

