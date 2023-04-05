A discarded jacket found hanging on a gate belongs to a missing man who has not been seen for more than two weeks, say police.

Twenty-year-old Jayran has been missing from his home in Towcester in Northamptonshire since 21 March.

The black North Face jacket was found on a gate near the Watermeadow area off Northampton Road on Saturday afternoon, and police said that belongings in the pockets suggest it belonged to the missing man.

Jayran is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and short braided hair.

Sgt Greg Taylor said: “At about 5pm on Saturday, 1 April, we received a call from a member of the public who had come across a black North Face jacket hanging on a gate on Northampton Road, near to the bridge over the River Tove.

“From property found in the jacket pockets, we have been able to confirm that the coat belongs to Jayran. What we now want to establish is how it came to be in the location where it was found.

The jacket belonging to missing man Jayran was found in the Watermead area off Northampton Road in Towcester. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

“The jacket was hanging on gate in an area where there is quite a lot of footfall, with walkers and dog walkers accessing the water meadow and the river. So if it had been there a while, it’s likely other people also saw it.

“Or did someone find it in another location initially, but then carry it to the gate to leave it where it could be more easily seen by anyone who may have lost it?

“The area is well used by local people and we’re hoping someone may have seen the jacket sometime between Tuesday, 21 March, when Jayran was last seen, and 5pm on Saturday, 1 April, when the jacket was found."

He asked anyone who had seen or moved the jacket, or who has any other information, to call police on 101, using reference number MPS1/910/23.