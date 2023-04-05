Police smash their way into £1m cannabis factory in dawn raid

Two men have been arrested after police smashed their way into an abandoned building that was full of cannabis, thought to be worth £1 million.

The building in Wash Lane in Clacton in Essex was raided in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A 42-year-old man and a 19-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of production of a controlled class B drug and abstract use without authority electricity.

Chief Inspector Ella Latham, District Commander for Tendring said: "The action taken by our officers this morning means a significant amount of harmful drugs has been taken off our streets.

"We hear a lot of comments, particularly on our social media about how cannabis is a harmless, recreational drug, implying that the police should not be spending time executing warrants such as these."

The cannabis plants were thought to be worth £1 million Credit: Essex Police

"It’s been discussed a lot recently in the media, how cannabis use and production plays a significant part in criminal activity in the UK.

"Those who are responsible for producing these illegal drugs regularly exploit vulnerable people for financial gain and we continue to make it a priority for the force to tackle drug related crime."

