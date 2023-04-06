A carer who hit and mistreated a vulnerable patient at a care home has been jailed for nine months.

Dami Tobi Ayan, 62, admitted ill treatment or wilful neglect of a person lacking mental capacity.

Norwich Crown Court heard that Ayan, 62, carried out the offence on Ben King at Cawston Park Hospital in July 2020.

The court heard Mr King, who had Down's Syndrome, severe learning disabilities and mental health problems, was "man-handled" by Ayan at the Norfolk home.

He was captured on CCTV pushing Mr King down and dragging him by the arms before hitting him around the head with an open hand, said police.

Ayan then appeared to check that no one else was around before hitting Mr King again with the back of his hand.

Later that same day, Mr King died of cardiac arrest. The assault was not linked to Mr King's cause of death but came to light after officers examined CCTV from the ward.

Ben King died at Cawston Park Credit: Family picture

Jeesal Cawston Park, near Aylsham, closed in May 2021 after "consistent failures in meeting standards".

The private hospital was the subject of a damning report by the The Norfolk Safeguarding Adults Board.

Mr King was one of three patients to die at the hospital.

Joanna Bailey, 36, and Nicholas Briant, 33, also died while in the hospital's care.

As a response to the report the Jeesal Akman Care Corporation pledged never to operate hospitals again, and said it was "deeply sorry" for the three deaths.

The hospital closed down in May 2021

During the investigation into Ayan's assault of Mr King, witnesses told officers Ayan would regularly shout abuse at him and be intimidating, calling him "baby", and saying he was "disgusting".

Ayan was interviewed and charged by police in September 2021 after officers went public with an appeal to trace him after previous attempts to trace him failed.

Commenting on the sentencing, Det Insp Sam Pontin said: “Ayan was in a position of trust and was meant to care for Ben who was extremely vulnerable and had limited means of protecting himself.

"This trust was abused and it’s important Ayan faces justice for this."

