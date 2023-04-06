A drinker who was "millimetres" away from murdering a nightclub bouncer when he slashed his throat with a razor blade has been jailed for 28 years.

Geoffrey Ryan, 53, threw a drink on the security staff, flicked a cigarette at them and shouted racist abuse before slashing his victim's neck causing a near-fatal wound at the venue in Braintree in Essex.

Ryan had been drinking in The Lounge, in the town's Market Square, on 9 September 2022 from 4pm, said Essex Police.

He began causing trouble with other customers and at 9pm confronted two bouncers who had just come on shift.

Shortly after, a group of women told staff that Ryan had been harassing them.

When the security guards approached him, he threw a drink over them and tried to assault them, shouting racist abuse at them.

CCTV footage shows Geoffrey Ryan returning to the nightclub. Credit: Essex Police

Ryan refused to leave, shouting abuse at staff and then flicking a cigarette at them.

He threatened to kill them then left the area.

Around 11.30pm, he returned to The Lounge armed with a razor blade.

He slashed the neck of one of the security guards, causing a serious wound, and was wrestled to the ground by members of the public who detained him until police arrived.

The blade was found in a nearby bush.

Ryan, of Brick Kiln Way, Braintree, was convicted of attempted murder and racially aggravated harassment at trial. Det Insp Lydia George, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said the wound was "millimetres from being fatal".

Ryan will also serve an extended three-year licence and will not be eligible for release for at least 19 years.

