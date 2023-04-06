A drug dealer who was found with nearly £1m worth of heroin and cocaine in his car has now has had his alcohol licence revoked - even though he is already in prison.

About 11 kilograms of heroin and two kilograms of cocaine were discovered hidden inside a bag for life in Usman Iftikhar's car in February 2022.

The Peterborough man pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply last year and was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison.

Iftikhar's personal licence to sell alcohol has now been revoked by Peterborough City Council on the recommendation of Cambridgeshire Police.

Iftikhar had first applied for the licence in 2011.

Peterborough City Council said it takes a “very serious view” of Iftikhar’s convictions.

He has until 21 April to appeal his personal alcohol licence being revoked.

When he was jailed, Cambridgeshire Police said the drugs found in the car in which Iftikhar was a passenger would have had a street value of about £933,000.

The driver was also arrested but later released with no further action to be taken against him.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know