A pair of bikers have been caught doing more than 130mph on a major dual carriageway.

The pair were spotted on the A47 in Norfolk and clocked at 136mph.

To put the speed into perspective, Sir Lewis Hamilton recorded an average speed of around 145mph around Silverstone during last season's British Grand Prix.

The officer from Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team who recorded the eye-watering speed on Tuesday tweeted: "I am lost for words tonight."

Both riders had been reported for a traffic offence, said police.

It came just hours after another motorcyclist was spotted doing 111mph on the A14 in Suffolk.

Since the start of the year 16 people have lost their lives in 13 fatal collisions on Norfolk's roads.

Seven of those came in the space of just a few days, including one incident near King's Lynn in which three people were killed.

Police have urged road users to think before putting their foot down.

Speaking earlier this week PC Chris Leah from Norfolk Police told ITV News Anglia: "It literally is that split-second that could not only change the lives of others by somebody that you're potentially going to seriously injure or kill, but it's actually going to change your own life as well.

"Not only is, potentially, that driver going to be looking at prison, they've got to live with what they've done for the rest of their life."