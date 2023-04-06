A teacher was attacked by a pupil and left with life-changing injuries was awarded £350,000 in compensation.

The six-figure payout was given to the teacher in the East of England after she was assaulted in the classroom.

As a result of the attack by her student, she suffered a brain injury, loss of sight in her left eye, hearing in her left ear, bleeding kidneys, a damaged bladder and psychological injuries.

New figures from the NASUWT teaching union ( National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers) have revealed the extent of the compensation given following the incident.

In 2022, the union secured more than £15.1million in compensation for its members.

As well as the £350,000 payout in the East, a teacher from the South East was awarded £100,000 for a football being kicked at her head with force by a pupil.

She lost consciousness during the incident and her injuries led to an ill-health retirement.

Patrick Roach, general secretary of the NASUWT, said: “The level of compensation we have secured for teachers who have suffered physical and mental harm, discrimination and abuse at work is an indictment of an education system that is failing in its duty of care to the profession.

“No amount of compensation can make up for the often devastating impact of physical and mental injury at work.

“Teachers have a right to be treated with dignity and to be safe when they go to work."

