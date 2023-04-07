Police have released CCTV images of two men they want to speak about a string of attempted thefts after 34 lorries were cut open at a service station.

A security guard disturbed a group of people inside a curtain-sided lorry at the Cambridge services on the A14 just after 1am on Wednesday March 8th.

The group left but 33 other lorries were found to have been cut open.

Anyone who recognises the men should report it through the force website using reference 35/17715/23.

Anyone without internet access should call 101.

