Police looking for a missing man will begin working with specialist teams to carry out further searches in and around a river near to where he was last seen.

Jayran, 20, has been missing from his home in Towcester, Northamptonshire, since 21 March.

He's described as 5ft 7ins tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and short braided hair.

He was last seen by his family at about 6pm on Tuesday 21 March.

A black North Face jacket was found on a gate near the Watermeadow area of the town off Northampton Road on Saturday afternoon, and police said that belongings in the pockets suggest it belonged to the missing man.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector, Pete Basham, said there were a number of factors that led to the decision to carry out a search of the River Tove on Friday.

He said: “Jayran’s family first contacted police on Sunday, March 26. Following advice to make further checks with friends, they called again the following day to report their increased concerns. This was considered out of character for Jayran not to be in touch with his family on a regular basis, and a missing person investigation was launched.

“On the afternoon of Saturday, April 1, a member of the public reported finding a jacket on a gate on Northampton Road, Towcester, next to the Watermeadows. From property found in the pockets, it was identified as Jayran’s.

“On Saturday evening, we began searches in the area around the Watermeadows to try to find any evidence that may help us find him.

“We have and are continuing to carry out extensive inquiries to locate Jayran, to establish if he has been in contact with anyone, carried out any financial transactions in the time since he was last seen, or if any member of the public has seen him.

“Sadly, these inquiries have not provided us with any evidence of Jayran’s whereabouts. Therefore, we now have to consider the possibility that if Jayran has been in the area around where his jacket was found, he may have gone into the river.

“As such, we will now carry out a search of the river, and will continue to support the family as the investigation continues.

“It’s vital we continue to explore all lines of inquiry, and to that end, the local community has been extremely helpful and I would like to thank them for their continued support. If anyone has information about Jayran’s whereabouts, please get in touch with police.

“Finally, we believe Jayran’s jacket was found elsewhere before it was placed on the gate by the Watermeadows. If you saw the jacket in another location or were the person who hung it on the gate, please call us.”

