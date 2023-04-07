A five-month old seal pup is in a critical condition after it was found with devastating wounds caused by discarded netting.

Wildlife teams from RSPCA East Winch, near King's Lynn, were releasing nine seals they had nursed back to health from similar injuries when they were called to another pup that had become entangled.

Centre Manager Evangelos Achilleos said: "It was very emotional because we were really happy this morning and then within an hour this happened.

"Our vet has come in to urgently assess the pup. We're going to remove the netting and we're going to need lots of salt because this is a very nasty wound."

Warning this video contains graphic images

Play Brightcove video

The RSPCA says litter is putting thousands of animals lives at risk every year.

Staff at East Winch care for dozens of injured seals every year - many who have been tangled up in fishing nets or choked by plastic rings and frisbees.

In Norfolk, campaigns have been launched urging people to refrain from bringing the plastic toys to the beach.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know