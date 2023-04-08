A body has been found during searches for a missing walker.

Suffolk Police said the discovery was made in woodland off Lowestoft Road in Worlingham, near Beccles.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, but the family of Mark Mayston have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mark Mayston had gone missing from his home in Suffolk. Credit: Suffolk Police

The 59-year-old was last seen in Beccles on March 28.

Police had issued appeals to find him, stating that he was known to enjoy walks in rural marshland and woods, particularly along the River Waveney.

