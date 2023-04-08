A fire has ripped through a scrap metal recycling yard - incinerating recently crushed vehicles.

The blaze broke out at the facility in Vanguard Way, Shoeburyness, yesterday (April 7).

Essex Fire Service received more than 50 calls as smoke billowed across the coast.

Firefighters battled for almost five hours to stop the blaze from spreading. Credit: Essex Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters spent almost five hours bringing the blaze under control, with the flames extinguished by 11.30pm.

Incident Commander Mark Elliott said: "Our crews worked really hard to stop the fire from spreading to any other buildings or machinery.

"It was thanks to their skill and professionalism the fire was brought under control quickly and contained to the original area.

"Great partnership working really assisted us with this incident. The site staff supported us in moving the burning vehicles and the police managed road closures."

The cause of the fire is so far unknown.

"Thanks also to the local community for following safety advice and staying away from the area," said Mr Elliott.

"We expect to be on the scene overnight to continue dampening down hotspots and removing vehicles."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know