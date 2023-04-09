Police trying to trace a missing 20-year-old man have concluded a three-day river search without finding him.

An underwater search of the River Tove started on Friday for Jayran, who has been missing from his home in Towcester, Northamptonshire, since March 21.

He is described as 5ft 7ins tall, with a slim build, brown eyes and short braided hair.

Divers starting the operation to search the river Credit: ITV News Anglia

Dive teams searched near the Watermeadow area of the town, off Northampton Road, after a black North Face jacket was found on a gate. Police said that belongings in the pockets suggested it belonged to Jayran.

The underwater searches have concluded without finding him and detectives say the "next phase of searches" continue.

Chief Inspector Pete Basham said: “The underwater search phase of this section of the River Tove has now concluded. I would like to thank police colleagues from other parts of the country who were able to provide this specialist support to Northamptonshire Police.

“I also want to thank the local community for their help during the past few days, not least those who we engaged with at the Towcester Park Run on Saturday morning.

"The community’s assistance both in terms of engaging with officers and sharing messages on social media has been incredibly helpful and we will continue to work with you as this operation moves into the next phase.

“This has been a complex and challenging missing person investigation and we will continue to explore all new leads. What we have clearly established is the last known contact made with Jayran was just after 10pm on Wednesday, March 22.”

Jayran's jacket was found on a gate on Northampton Road, Towcester, next to the Watermeadows. Credit: Northamptonshire Police

Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone with information about Jayran’s black North Face jacket.

Officers believe the coat may have been found elsewhere before being placed on the gate and want to speak to the person who moved it.

Chief Inspector Basham said: “In the areas of the river which we have searched over the past three days, we can offer a very high level of assurance that Jayran is not in there.

"As we move into a new stage of this investigation, I would ask the public not to speculate about what has happened here as it neither helpful to the police investigation and has the potential to cause distress to Jayran’s family who we are continuing to support.”

