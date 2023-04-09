Parents have criticised a school trust's plan to give thousands of pupils an extra week off at half term, saying it will place a "huge financial and mental burden on families".

The Unity Schools Partnership, which runs more than 30 schools in Suffolk, has decided to introduce a two-week break in the autumn term - to run from October 23 to November 3.

It says this will be a pilot scheme and that there will be "adjustments to the school day" - potentially extending it by 10 minutes - to ensure no learning is lost.

But Stephen Husband, who has children at a primary school in Haverhill, said the decision was "extremely disappointing" and launched a petition to "collate opposition".

Mr Husband said: "The reasons they have given are patronising, condescending and out of touch with the reality of the current climate.

"This will severely impact the everyday parent who will not have enough time off from work to cover this extra week off, let alone afford to book a holiday for the whole family two months before Christmas.

"Unity are adamant that a trial is needed. We do not need a trial to see that this will be a huge financial and mental burden on families."

More than 400 people have signed Mr Husband's petition and he says more than 500 parents responded to a survey he launched, with 83% against the changes.

But Unity, which runs primary, secondary, middle and special schools, said a "majority of staff and parents" responded in favour of the proposal.

Chief Executive Tim Coulson said: "We would like to thank everyone who contributed to the consultation.

"We received a wide range of views about the plans and there was a majority among staff and parents in favour of the proposals.

"We would also like to thank people who made some very sensible suggestions including promoting more half-term activities and this is something we will look at going forward.

"We feel it is important to extend the October half-term as a pilot scheme in the first instance, so it gives the trust and our schools a chance to see if this proposal works in practice."

