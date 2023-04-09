A window cleaner says he has been stunned by the "worldwide" reaction after he started using his grandchildren's toys to highlight the problem of potholes.

The coastal town of Brightlingsea in Essex is now covered in increasingly elaborate pothole-based scenes - the handiwork of Andy Conroy.

Andy Conroy uses his grandchildren's toys for the pothole masterpieces. Credit: Andy Conroy

He decided to share pictures of his highway creations online to try and draw attention to the potholes and urge the council to get them fixed.

Using his grandchildren's toys and anything he can pick up from the charity shop, he comes up with stories to go alongside the pictures.

Andy Conroy's Easter pothole scene. Credit: Andy Conroy

Mr Conroy said: "I've got tens of thousands of people liking the stories.

"I've got over a thousand followers in a week and it's gone worldwide. Even India Today has picked up the story."

Mr Conroy's masterpieces include a visit from the Loch Ness monster and an Easter-themed pothole picture.

The Loch Ness monster was used to draw the attention to one pothole. Credit: Andy Conroy

An Essex Highways spokesperson said: "We carry out regular inspections of our roads and pavements, as well as having the public reporting defects to us.

"Due to our limited resources, we must prioritise our work and fix the higher-risk issues first."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know