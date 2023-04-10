A 15-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed.

The alleged attack happened in Bishops Stortford town centre last Thursday evening.

Police say the teenager was stabbed in his torso, and is currently at Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridgeshire. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Officers attended the scene after the report. But no arrests have been made.

It is believed the incident happened between 6.30pm and 7.45pm in The Causeway near the Registry Office.

Detective Constable Mike Parker, from the East Herts Local Crime Unit, said: “The exact circumstances of the incident are currently unclear so we would like to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time who may have seen what happened.

“Did you see a physical altercation or a black vehicle that might have been involved in the incident? If you have any information or any dash cam footage taken in that area on Thursday evening, we would like to hear from you.”

