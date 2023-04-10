A carer conned a vulnerable man out of thousands of pounds to go on a high-end spending spree.

Simon Rouse managed to take around £12,000 out of his victim's account, spending it on luxury goods from John Lewis and Amazon has been jailed.

The 50-year-old had been looking after his victim, described as vulnerable and with complex needs, for years.

He was supposed to help with daily tasks, trips out and withdraw money needed for food and provisions.

Rouse, of Frederick Drive in Peterborough, pleaded guilty to fraud by abuse of position and was sentenced to one year and eight months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court.

The crime came to light in July 2021 when a colleague alerted managers to some strange activity on the victim’s account.

It showed the withdrawals made from the account did not tally with what had been recorded on an income and expenditure form.

It also showed some expensive items had been purchased from John Lewis and Amazon, which did not appear to belong to the victim.

Rouse was arrested at his home in August 2021.

Designer goods, bank and loan statements and his mobile phone were seized. Officers investigating discovered Rouse was also in significant debt.

Det Con Helen Williams, who investigated, said: “This was a blatant abuse of trust and position. Rouse took advantage of a vulnerable man who he knew wasn’t able to keep a track of his money.

“Being in debt is no excuse for what he did and he knew he was doing wrong. I am glad justice has been done and hope this brings some comfort and reassurance to the victim.”

