A pensioner who has visited numerous countries, travelled hundreds of thousands of miles interrailing and completed an epic journey on a bus across the UK, has just ticked off another challenge.

Malcolm Metcalf, from Gorleston in Norfolk, is carrying out a '90 before 90' fundraising challenge, with the aim of completing them before his big birthday in December.

On Easter Monday he visited the Sealife Centre in Great Yarmouth where he was given the opportunity to feed Noah the sea green turtle and to hold the creatures from a forest range area.

He hopes to raise money for the Priscilla Bacon Hospice charity, who are fundraising to build a new hospice.

Malcolm is raising money for the Priscilla Bacon Lodge charity Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I've always wanted to help hospitals and hospices and I've raised thousands of pounds for all these different places so that's what I wanted to do for this" he told ITV News Anglia.

"It could soon mount up you know, I would really love to make £2,000 for them but you never know I'm an optimist!"

Mr Metcalf has so far completed 25 challenges, including riding a horse for the very first time.

Future challenges include riding a Harley Davidson and singing with the Rogue Shanty Chorus choir in Lowestoft later this week.

Malcolm holding a millipede at the Sealife Centre in Great Yarmouth Credit: ITV News Anglia

Nathan Barnett, General manager from the Sealife Centre described Malcolm as a 'true inspiration.'

"He went horse-back riding for the first time the other week, what an amazing thing and he continues to push himself further and further for such a worthy cause."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know