An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing another man.

The attack happened just after 7.30pm on Monday in Minden Road, Lowestoft.

The victim, a 24-year-old man, was taken to James Paget University Hospital, where his condition is stable.

Suffolk Constabulary is looking for any witnesses and asks anyone with information to contact the force.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know