Police are investigating after two boys - aged 12 and 13 - were attacked by men in a Suffolk town.

The first boy, aged 12, was repeatedly punched in the head in Jubilee Walk in Haverhill by an unknown man and was left with a lump above his eyebrow. The man then grabbed the boy's phone and smashed it on the floor.

Shortly after, the offender saw the boy again in the bus station car park and drove his van toward him, knocking him to the floor and leaving him with minor injuries to his hands and legs.

The second victim, a boy aged 13, was slapped in the face in the High Street by a second man, who was with the first offender.

Both of the suspects were unknown to the victims.

The first offender is described as being a white male in his late 20s or early 30s and of a large build.

He has a strawberry blond, ginger beard and was wearing a black beanie hat and a dark jumper.

The male he was with is also described as being in his late 20s or early 30s with "messy" hair, said Suffolk Police.

Anyone who knows who was responsible or saw any suspicious activity or knows who was responsible is asked to contact Haverhill police on 101.

