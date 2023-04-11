Four shop workers were taken to hospital after being sprayed with a "noxious substance" after confronting two youths, said police .

They had tried to speak to the two youths in a Co-op store in Corby on Sunday after they were seen behaving suspiciously.

One of the youths then produced the unknown substance and sprayed it at the members of staff - three female and one male.

The pair then fled from the Central England Co-op Society shop in Welland Vale Road.

Police said the workers suffered reddening to the skin and blistering to the mouth.

Paramedics and firefighters were called and all four victims were admitted to hospital for treatment. They were later discharged.

Police said forensic tests were being carried out on the clothing to determine what the noxious substance was.

Police said they had identified a male youth and were seeking to arrest him. Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know