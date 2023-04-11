A homeless man who was living in a tent behind a derelict bingo hall has said he has lost everything after an arson attack on Sunday.

Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after the blaze near the former Gala Bingo site in Kettering in Northamptonshire.

Giles Gosling had been living in a tent behind the vacant building on the junction of High Street and Meadow Road after he lost his home and job in the pandemic.

The fire, which spread to a nearby electricity sub station and knocked out power to several homes in the town, totally destroyed his tent and all the belongings the former steel erector had left.

Mr Gosling said: "I am gutted... completely gutted. All the possessions I had were in that tent and it's all gone.

"I'd been sleeping in doorways and moving around a lot since I lost my job and all my money and to be honest, I had got used to travelling light because I was always moving around looking for work.

"But when I came to Kettering, it was the one place where I really did start to feel settled because the people here are really sound and I did really like it here."

Giles Gosling Credit: ITV News Anglia

"I'd got my tent - a good tent that I could stand up in - and I had a few things to make it feel a bit more homely, like I had bedding in there.

"I'd even met a new girlfriend recently. Thank God she wasn't in there at the time.

"I'd nipped out for an hour or two just for a bit of a walk around and I was talking to one of the other homeless lads who lives in the bus stop and as I was walking back up I saw all the smoke and I knew it was where my tent was.

"I thought something must have gone wrong but there's nothing round here that could go up like that.

"I started running back up the road and could hear the fire engines coming up the road. It was too late though... it had all gone."

Fire damage at the back of the former bingo hall in Kettering Credit: ITV News Anglia

The two boys that were arrested were still in police custody on Tuesday afternoon.

Northamptonshire Police said a police cordon had been placed around the affected area overnight and that fire investigators moved on to the scene on Monday.

National Grid staff are likely to be on the site for a couple of days in order to carry out work to the damaged sub-station.

