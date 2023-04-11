Tributes have been paid to a motorcyclist who was killed in a crash with a car.

Joshua Bendall, 40, from Soham in Cambridgeshire was riding his Kawasaki near the junction of Northfields Road on 6 April at around 9pm, when he was in a collision with a Volvo XC90.

A 56-year-old woman, also from Soham, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She has since been released on bail until 10 May.

Mr Bendall's family said: "Josh was a much-loved father to three wonderful children.

"All of his family and friends are heartbroken by his death, and his loss leaves a large hole in all our hearts.

"We believe that he is now in God’s love and keeping."

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has relevant dashcam footage should visit Cambridgeshire Constabulary’s website or call 101 quoting incident 531 of 6 April.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know