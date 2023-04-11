Two police officers have been injured and a man has been arrested after a dramatic car chase.

Officers decided to position their police car in the path of a suspicious car that they had been chasing to end the pursuit, leaving the suspect and two officers injured, said Essex Police.

Police in Woodham Mortimer near Maldon had noticed the Audi A3 on Monday afternoon.

They believed the car to be of interest as part of an ongoing investigation into threats to kill, firearm and weapons offences.

When they tried to pull the car over, the driver sped off and police chased them.

Police said the driver then drove erratically through Ulting and Hatfield Peverel as he tried to avoid them. He joined the northbound A12 and exited at Witham, with the police car in pursuit.

Essex Police then positioned a police vehicle in front of the Audi to stop the chase.

Two officers were injured while trying to arrest the driver and are receiving medical treatment.

The driver, who was taken into custody, was also being treated for his injuries, said police.

Det Ch Insp Rob Huddleston said: "This incident has played out very publicly and we appreciate there will have been a number of people who witnessed part of it, whether that be in Ulting, Hatfield Peverel, along the A12 and in Witham.

"At all stages of this operation, the safety of everyone – be that the suspect, our officers and the public – was paramount.

"When it was safe to do so, our specialist officers engaged, and the incident came to a conclusion and an arrest was made. "This again shows the danger police officers face day in, day out as they carry out their duties.

"The thoughts of everyone at Essex Police are with the officers involved and they will receive all the support they require in the coming days, weeks and months."

