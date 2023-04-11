A team of rangers have moved into a remote lifeboat house to keep a round-the-clock watch over internationally important colonies of rare seabirds for the next seven months.

The three National Trust staff live at the historic building at the end of a shingle spit on the north Norfolk coast to protect the tern colony at Blakeney Point and give them the best chance of a successful breeding season.

Terns have been breeding at Blakeney Point since the 1800s, with 2021 being a particularly successful year, when 3,678 pairs were counted.

The breeding season begins in April when the first terns arrive, having completed their epic migration from Africa.

The little tern has seen a 40% decline since the 1980s. Credit: National Trust

The team will spend the next five months in the 19th-century boathouse, counting nests and fledglings, warding off predators and talking to visitors.

The boathouse has been home to a succession of rangers over the past century and combines their living space with an exhibition area for visitors.

Duncan Halpin, National Trust ranger for the Norfolk Coast and Broads, has just moved back into the lifeboat house for his third year.

He said: “The first tern nests are expected from late April, beginning with Sandwich terns, and then from mid-May onwards little terns will arrive. Little terns are one of the UK’s rarest seabirds and are afforded the utmost protection from disturbance.

"The UK has around 1,300 pairs of little tern and the point can host up to 200 pairs, although this varies from year to year.

“With such a low population concentrated into a handful of sites around the country, protecting those sites is paramount unless we’re happy for little terns to no longer grace our shores.”

Ranger Duncan Halpin has just moved back into the lifeboat house. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Little tern numbers have declined by 40% since 1980, and Blakeney Point is also an important nesting site for common and Sandwich terns.

As many as 25% of the UK’s population of Sandwich terns and 16% of the UK’s little tern population attempt to breed here.

Mr Halpin added: “The rangers, along with a team of around 30 volunteers, will spend the summer counting nests and fledglings, warding off predators and trying to limit disturbance, as terns choose to nest on the ground.

“Little terns tend to lay their eggs close to the high-water mark, meaning they’re vulnerable to being washed away by high tides and extreme weather events. To help prevent this, we sometimes use clay decoys to encourage nesting in more suitable areas of the shoreline.”

Blakeney Point on the north Norfolk coast Credit: National Trust

As well as the terns, Blakeney Point is also home to England’s largest grey seal colony.

Because of the nesting sites for birds and seals, maintenance on the building can only take place between September and October, and from mid-January to mid-March.

Mr Halpin also urged visitors to the coast to be considerate of the birds.

“Please be mindful of ground-nesting birds when visiting the coast, look out for restrictions and follow signage.

"Birds don’t obey fence lines so always watch your step - walking down at the water’s edge is usually the safest thing to ensure as little disturbance as possible.”

