Three girls were sexually assaulted by four boys in a park, said police.

It happened in Christchurch Park in Ipswich on Tuesday, 4 April between 3.45pm and 4.15pm.

Three female teenage children were groped by four male teenage children, said Suffolk Police.

Officers are investigating and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

They have asked anyone who saw the attack or who knows who is responsible to contact them on 101 or email david.cook@suffolk.police.uk

