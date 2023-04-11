Police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Essex.

Paramedics were called to Victory Road in West Mersea on Sunday afternoon after concerns for the people inside were raised.

Once there, the ambulance service called for the police to attend the scene.

Essex Police officers confirmed that two people, both in their 60s, were dead inside the house.

In a statement to ITV News Anglia, police said: "We were called by colleagues in the ambulance service to concerns for the welfare of two people at a home in Victory Road, West Mersea on Sunday 9 April at about 1.30pm.

"Officers arrived and, sadly, found two people aged in their 60s had died.

"Their deaths are being treated as unexpected but not suspicious and we are investigating the circumstances around the deaths."

