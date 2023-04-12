Bomb disposal teams and other emergency services are still examining the scene of an explosion which led to the evacuation of nearby homes.

Police have cordoned off Loring Road in Sharnbrook, near Bedford following the blast on Monday night.

A man in his 40s who was seriously injured in the explosion has been arrested, said police, but refused to reveal on what grounds.

He is being treated at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge for his injuries.

On Wednesday, three families remained out of their homes, as police searched nearby properties.

Police at the scene in Loring Close, Sharnbrook. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Local councillor Doug McMurdo was at the scene, and said: “Three families have been displaced and I am keen to get them home as soon as possible.“I understand the investigation is ongoing. I am not yet aware of the cause.”The police have assured me nobody else is at risk."

Police said the investigation was "in its early stages" and warned neighbours specialist teams would be on site.

“This is nothing to be alarmed about. Early inquiries suggest this is an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public," they added, posting on Twitter.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know