Police are hunting a boy aged between eight and 10 who was part of a gang that launched an attack on a man at a corner shop.

The boy and a woman assaulted a shopper, a man in his 30s, in Northampton on Thursday between 7.50pm and 9pm.

As the shopper tried to flee the Premier Express on Ashbrow Road in Briar Hill, a teenage man struck him on the back of the head with a black bat.

The assault knocked him to the ground and continued while he was down, said police.

Police are looking to speak to witnesses to track down the trio.

The child has been described as white, aged eight to 10 years old, and of an average build.

He was with a white woman in her early to mid-40s.

The offender with the bat was aged mid-to-late teens, about 5ft 7in and of an average build. He was wearing black sports clothes, or possibly a tracksuit, and a black balaclava.

Officers are asking for anyone who could help to identify the offenders to come forward.

