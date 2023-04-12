A "gentle giant" father-of-four who died in a crash had been due to marry his long-term partner this year, said his family.

Paul Ivan Cobbold, 53, has been named as the driver of the van who died in the three-vehicle crash near the resurfacing roadworks on the A14 near Beyton in Suffolk.

Police were called just after 6pm on 30 March to reports of a collision on the eastbound carriageway.

A man aged in his 50s arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been bailed until 22 June pending further inquiries.

Mr Cobbold’s family described him as "a wonderful dad".

“Born the summer of '69, Paul Ivan Cobbold was the perfect example of a Bramford boy.

“The youngest of four siblings and despite difficulties in his early childhood, Paul never failed to leave an impression on everyone he met.

"Becoming a dad at 18 and later getting married, Paul strived to do the best for his family. His four children, Robert, Sean, Emma and Rebecca were the lights of his life, blessing him with five amazing grandchildren.

“Paul worked in the building industry for over 34 years, both on a self-employed and employed basis. He was a multi-skilled tradesman and had trained many apprentices over the years.

“In 2009, he met his partner, Jackie Leeks and became a wonderful dad to Jensen and Macey. Jackie and Paul were engaged in August 2022 with plans to marry later this year.

“Paul was a gentle giant, funny, sarcastic, loving and dependable to all his family and friends, but most of all, he was our hero.

“Paul tragically died on March 30, aged 53, taken far too soon.”

Police are still looking to talk to witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage of the crash.