A man in his 40s, who was seriously injured after a small explosion at a home, has now been arrested.

Police say emergency services have been in Loring Road, in Sharnbrook village, Bedford, since Monday evening.

And three neighbouring homes have been evacuated as a "precaution", they said.

Bedfordshire Police say its investigation is in its early stages and specialist teams continue to be at the scene.

They said: "This is nothing to be alarmed about. Early enquiries suggest this is an isolated incident with no risk to the wider public.

They have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know