A former music teacher who spied on his pupils and shared the indecent images on social media has avoided a jail term.

Stuart Davies, 39, took upskirt photos of girls in private piano lessons while working as a freelance tutor in 2020.

He was handed a 19-month jail term, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children and three counts of possessing indecent images of children, said Northamptonshire Police.

Davies, of Brockhall Road in Northampton, was also handed a 10-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order (SHPO), placed on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years, and ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work.

Det Insp Matt Haworth said: “Stuart Davies abused his position as a music teacher to commit these offences and I am pleased that he has pleaded guilty and been sentenced in relation to six charges.

“I’d like to commend the girls in this case, and their families, for their support and patience throughout our investigation. I hope the conclusion of this case provides them with some closure.

“Northamptonshire Police wants to keep young people as safe as possible in this county and that means pursuing offenders like Davies proactively and with absolute zero-tolerance.

"I hope this case demonstrates that and I know that the team will continue working hard to bring more offenders to justice.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know