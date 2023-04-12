Four men who were arrested after being found at a scheduled ancient monument with metal detecting equipment in October last year have been charged.

The four men were discovered and arrested at a secret protected site in Mid Suffolk.

Metal detecting on sites scheduled as ancient monuments is illegal without permission from the secretary of state for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The men were spotted at 10.15pm on Wednesday 12 October and subsequently arrested on suspicion of using a metal detector on a site scheduled as an ancient monument, contrary to Section 42 of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Areas Act.

The group was also found in possession of items suspected to have been from the site.

The men were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning, before being released under investigation.

Bradley Ling, 24, of Pond Lane, Surlingham in Norfolk; Kyle Mickleburgh, 25 of Norwich, Norfolk; Michael Travell, 37, of Norwich; and Aaron Williams, 25, of Fleeters Hill, Hingham in Norfolk, have all been charged with the use of a metal detector in a protected place without the written consent of the Commission, as well as being charged with going equipped for theft.

Williams was also charged with removing without written consent an object of archaeological/historical interest found using a metal detector in a protected place.

All four men are due to appear at Ipswich Magistrates’ Court on 26 May.

The region is is rich in archeological treasures with legal metal detectorists helping historians better understand the past.

In March last year a series of finds from across Norfolk and Suffolk went under the hammer in London.

Nigel Mills from Dix Noonan Webb auction house in London which held the sale said:

"The level of finds being made now is unprecedented. And I think it's the numbers of people doing it, around 30,000 people are active and the detectors have improved so much now.

"...it's incredible they've found these things, we call it saving them for our heritage because many of them would have been destroyed."