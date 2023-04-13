A boy has been arrested by investigating an attack in which four shop workers were sprayed with a "noxious substance".

The staff at a Co-op store in Corby in Northamptonshire suffered reddening to the skin and blistering to their mouths after the incident on Sunday.

The workers had tried to speak to two youths seen behaving suspiciously in the Welland Vale Road shop when they were sprayed with the liquid.

Police said on Thursday that a boy from Kettering had been arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, and released on police bail pending further investigations.

Paramedics and firefighters were called and all four victims - three women and a man - were admitted to hospital for treatment. They were later discharged.

Police said forensic tests were being carried out on the clothing to determine what the noxious substance was.

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know