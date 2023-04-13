A female buzzard has survived an airgun attack after the pellet "miraculously" missed her eye and skull.

The RSPCA said the bird was found in the front garden of a house in Walpole St Peter near Wisbech in Cambridgeshire.

The charity said the bird was thin and weak and was taken to a vet in Ely.

An x-ray revealed the bird had an airgun pellet lodged in her head and the RSPCA said it was a "miracle" that it had missed both the skull and the eye.

The charity said the wound was infected and as the bird was emaciated it was likely she had been shot some time ago.

The buzzard has been put on antibiotics and pain relief and may need an operation to remove the pellet, said the charity.

An x-ray shows the pellet lodged in the bird's head Credit: RSPCA

Vets think the pellet may be interfering with her eyesight, but hope she will be strong enough to be released into the wild eventually.

RSPCA inspector David Podmore said: “It is upsetting to think that this beautiful bird was deliberately targeted and shot. While we do not know where the shooting would have happened, this is an offence under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981.

"We would urge anyone with any information about how this bird came to be harmed to call the RSPCA Inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018 or the police.”

Wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to kill, injure or take wild birds except under licence.

The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and/or an unlimited fine.

The RSPCA said it receives almost 1000 calls to investigate air gun shootings every year and cats and other wildlife are usually the animals affected.

