A council chief executive has taken a unique approach to spreading the word about voter ID - by dropping his own rap track on the issue.

Under the name of T-Dawg, council boss Trevor Holden spits rhymes to remind voters in Norfolk to bring identification with them when they cast their ballot.

"Come on guys, the message is clear - May's local elections are drawing near... / Bring your ID to make your vote count... This is what democracy is all about," he raps.

The minute-long song, entitled ID Like A Boss, also dismisses concerns that the new restrictions may affect voter turnout.

Trevor "T-Dawg" Holden strikes a pose as he raps about voter ID. Credit: South Norfolk and Broadland/Youtube

"Some may call it suppression, but don't be a square / It's about making sure this election is fair," he says.

Mr Holden is the top official and returning officer for Broadland and South Norfolk councils.

The video follows controversial changes which mean voters will have to present photo ID at polling stations for the first time in May’s local council elections.

Anyone without a valid form of ID or a voter authority certificate will be turned away at the polling station.

The changes, which mean Norfolk councils will have to bring in extra staff at polling stations, were introduced through provisions in the Elections Bill.

The government argues it will prevent fraud, but critics do not believe the scale of the problem justifies the measure and warn it will hit turnout.

