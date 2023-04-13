A dangerous driver has admitted killing his friend after he crashed his car into a tree after a night out.

Jake Blease, 25, was a passenger in the Ford Fiesta when it hit the tree at Cressing near Braintree in Essex in September 2021.

His friend Kane Gornall, 27, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Chelmsford Crown Court.

The court heard the pair had been coming home with another friend when the car left Witham Road and hit the tree just after midnight.

Gornall, from Flemming Way in Witham, was arrested at the scene by police. He will appear at Colchester Magistrates’ Court to be sentenced on 20 April.

Mr Blease's family paid tribute at the time, saying: “Jake loved life and lived it to the fullest. He had a cheeky smile and a laugh no-one could ever forget.

“He was adored by his two little sisters and loved by everyone. He was a great son, stepson, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

“He touched so many people’s lives and was blessed to have such a wide range of friends, none of whom will ever forget his kindness or his infectious personality.”

PC Alan Marks said: “My thoughts are with Jake Blease’s family who have lost their loved one as a result of this collision.

“Jake’s family and friends will have to live with the tragic consequences of Kane Gornall’s actions that night.”

