RSPCA inspectors investigating the death of a duck which was pelted by stones from a slingshot have released a picture of three boys they think could help with their inquiries.

The animal was found injured on Stourbridge Common in Cambridge at around 6pm on 16 March.

A concerned member of the public saw the attack and took the injured bird to a vet, who discovered it had suffered a fractured skull and brain trauma.

Its eye was also damaged so the vet decided to put the duck to sleep as "nothing more could be done to save him", said the RSPCA.

The RSPCA said the injuries were "truly awful" and described the incident as "upsetting". Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA appealed for information about a boy, thought to be around 12 years old, who was seen on a bike firing stones from a slingshot at the duck.

Witnesses have said three boys may have been involved in the incident.

The RSPCA has put out a renewed appeal and released a photo of three young boys who they want to speak to and say may be able to provide vital information about the incident.

RSPCA animal rescue officer David Allen said: “We are grateful to everyone who has come forward with information regarding what happened to this poor bird.

“I have now been told that three boys were in the area at the time and may be able to help our inquiries we would therefore like to speak to anyone who has any information or can identify those in the image provided.”

The incident has been reported to the police.

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is illegal - except under licence - to take, injure or kill wild birds or to take, damage or destroy their eggs or nest whilst it is in use or being built.

The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and or an unlimited fine.

Anyone with information should call 0300 123 8018, quoting incident 01042499.

