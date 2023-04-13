An investigation into an explosion in a quiet village which left a man with life-changing injuries has been handed over to a major crime unit, with the support of counter terror teams.

The blast in a house in Sharnbrook in Bedfordshire on Monday evening left a man in his 40s in hospital with serious injuries.

He was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Explosive Substances Act but detectives have not yet been able to question him.

People living in three nearby homes were allowed to return on Thursday as investigations at the scene in Loring Road were scaled back.

The neighbours were asked to leave their homes for safety reasons as bomb disposal officers made the site safe.

The bomb disposal team have been at the site making it safe Credit: ITV Anglia

The investigation has been handed over to the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, who said searches at the site would continue into next week.

Police are being supported by the Specialist Counter Terrorism unit, due to the nature of the incident.

Det Supt William Hodgkinson, from Bedfordshire Police said: “We are continuing to progress this complex investigation as quickly and professionally as we can.“

"A key part of this has been scaling back our emergency services presence at the scene and hopefully it reassures the local community that this part of Sharnbrook is starting to look a bit more normal.

“While I anticipate this investigation will still take some time, I want to thank the residents of Sharnbrook for their patience and understanding so far."

Detectives have asked anyone with information to report it through an online tool.

