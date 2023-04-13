Police are investigating after a teenage girl was grabbed from behind by a man in a blue raincoat who followed her down the street.

The incident happened in Colchester on Wednesday just before 6pm.

Police said the girl was heading south on Berechurch Road when she passed a man walking in the opposite direction.

A short time later, she noticed the man, who was also wearing a beanie hat, was walking behind her and she was grabbed around the face.

Police said that she was able to flee to safety and was not harmed.

They want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or doorbell footage.

People can contact police on 101, citing incident 960 of 11 April.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know