Roads police officers have seized an Aston Martin which was being driven by a disqualified driver.

Officers tweeted that they stopped the car on the A14 at Godmanchester on Wednesday night.

They discovered the owner of the "lovely" DB11 had let the disqualified driver take the wheel.

A spokesman said: "No licence, no insurance, car seized and the driver, along with his partner who permitted its use, reported."

Officers took a photo of the white sports car at a service station with a sign stuck on the windscreen saying "No insurance, seized by police".

The DB11 has a top speed of 192mph and can do 0-60mph in four seconds.

A used version of the car can cost from £80,000 while a new one would set the buyer back more than £166,000.

Just two weeks ago a Ferrari worth more than £1m was seized by police in Lowestoft in Suffolk because the driver was found to have no insurance.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know