An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire beside a former bingo hall.

Four fire crews were called to the derelict site in Kettering at about 6.20pm on Sunday after a blaze in a an electricity sub-station next door knocked out the power supply to nearby homes and businesses.

The 18-year-old man from Kettering was arrested on Wednesday on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, and released on police bail pending further investigations, said Northamptonshire Police.

Two 13-year-old boys from Kettering are already on police bail after being arrested in connection with the fire on Sunday.

The blaze destroyed a tent belonging to homeless man Giles Gosling, along with all his belongings.

The electricity substation next to the former Gala bingo site Credit: ITV Anglia

Northamptonshire Police said officers investigating the incident were still appealing for witnesses.

They would like to hear from anyone who may have any information which could assist with their inquiries.

They can be contacted on 101, or people can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

