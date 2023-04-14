Volunteers have stepped in to restore a charity allotment after vandals targeted it with salt.

The rescue project was broadcast live on GMB after the attack on Carly Burd's allotment in Harlow hit national headlines.

Ms Burd described her gratitude as work on the allotment featured on the ITV breakfast show.

"It's an amazing response. I'm so, so grateful. It really does mean a lot," she said.

She also spoke about how she started gardening and creating her allotment.

"I'd literally never even grown a carrot in my life. It's not as hard as people say. It's seeds, soil, water. Look what you can do, look how many people you can feed."

Ms Burd told ITV News Anglia she felt "like I've got the whole country behind me... and I really, really appreciate it". Credit: ITV Good Morning Britain

TV gardener Danny Clarke joined the volunteers and said he was appalled at seeing the TikTok video of the ruined crops.

He said: "If you excuse the pun, it was a real assault on the land. I felt absolutely disgusted.

"With the help of these volunteers, we're going to get the land sorted out."

Ms Burd said she was "overwhelmed" by people's generosity after donations to her GoFundMe page topped £200,000.

She is behind the A Meal On Me With Love initiative, which grows fresh fruit and vegetables and distributes them to those struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.

News of the destruction prompted an outpouring of sympathy and backing from celebrities like Gary Lineker, who donated £500, while Dragon's Den star Steven Bartlett gave £2,000.

Ms Burd said she wanted to use the money to do even more for her community.

Police said they were aware of Ms Burd's videos circulating online, and would be visiting the allotment to assist.

"We are currently putting plans in place to visit the allotment in order to support the woman and identify any criminal acts," added a spokesman for Essex Police.

