CCTV captured the two women walking together on the evening they met - within hours Ms Kalkerte would be dead.

A woman stabbed her new friend to death just hours after they had met following a drinking session at a town's allotments.

CCTV captured the pair chatting as they walked back to the victim's flat together before the killing.

But within hours Birute Klicneliene, 51, had stabbed Dace Kalkerte multiple times, leaving her unconscious and dying of her wounds in her own home.

Klicneliene, of Sir Lewis Street in Lynn, was jailed for 18 years at Norwich Crown Court after a jury unanimously convicted her of murdering Ms Kalkerte, 50, following a trial last year.

The court heard Dace Kalkerte had been stabbed 16 times and had nine other cuts, including defensive wounds to her right hand.

The fatal blow was a stab wound in the stomach.

Birute Klicneliene continued to deny the attack and never gave any explanation for the killing Credit: Norfolk Police

Police were called to the flat in Highgate, King’s Lynn, in the early hours of Saturday 16 April 2022 after the ambulance service reported that Ms Kalkerte had been stabbed and was not breathing.

Ms Kalkerte was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital but never regained consciousness and died two hours later.

Dace Kalkerte, who was a mother, died of a stab wound in the stomach Credit: Norfolk Police

Det Ch Insp Chris Burgess said: “Klicneliene used a knife to murder Dace – a woman she had met only a few hours earlier and who had invited her into her home – in a sustained and brutal attack.

"She has always denied murdering Dace and we may never know why she inflicted such deliberate and directed violence, but it has no place in our society."

During the trial in November last year, the court heard how Klicneliene returned to Ms Kalkerte's first-floor flat in Highgate on the evening of 15 April after drinking at an allotment in the town with their partners.

Their partners remained at the allotment after the women left.

When initially interviewed by police, Klicneliene denied murdering Ms Kalkerte and said she had fallen asleep when the women returned to the flat.

She claimed she initially thought the victim was drunk and it was only when she picked her up that she realised she was losing blood.

Klicneliene told detectives she might have touched the blood-stained knife when she moved her and blamed the murder on an unidentified man.

But despite extensive CCTV inquiries and witness statements, police found no evidence to suggest anyone else had been in the flat.

Police were called to Dace Kalkerte's flat in the early hours. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Forensic analysis of the murder scene showed traces of diluted blood in the bathroom of the flat, but no blood outside the flat and no sign of forced entry.

A knife containing traces of Ms Kalkerte's blood on the blade and Klicneliene’s DNA on the handle was also recovered from the scene.

When officers first arrived at the flat after the 999 call was made, Klicneliene’s clothing was stained with blood, but her hands were clean.

Klicneliene was arrested on suspicion of murder in the early hours of the following day and charged with murder two days after that.

