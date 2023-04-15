Police have made a CCTV appeal after a man in his 80s was robbed while withdrawing cash from inside a bank.

The victim had been taking money from an ATM inside the Lloyds Bank on Southend High Street when he was pushed and shoved by someone who then stole a three-figure sum of cash.

Essex Police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft around 2.15pm on 15 February.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact the police quoting the crime reference number 42/27845/23.

